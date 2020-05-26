Beshara Doumani, inaugural Mahmoud Darwish Chair in Palestinian Studies

Brown University has now become home to a faculty chair in Palestinian Studies. Named after Mahmoud Darwish, a towering and beloved figure of Palestinian and Arab literature and humanistic values, this chair is the first of its kind at a major research university. We are immensely grateful to the group of donors who have come together to make the chair a reality. Its establishment signifies Brown’s commitment to the vitally important field of Palestinian Studies in perpetuity.

Professor Beshara Doumani has been appointed the first holder of the Mahmoud Darwish Chair in Palestinian Studies effective July 1, 2020. Between writing books that have defined the field, mentoring generations of students, and working tirelessly to increase institutional capacity through efforts such as the New Directions in Palestinian Studies initiative, Beshara represents the soul of Palestinian Studies. By joining together the names Mahmoud Darwish and Beshara Doumani, the appointment embraces the vitality of Palestinian life as a driving concern in academic, cultural, and political affairs at the global level.